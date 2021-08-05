Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 299.2% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105,311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arvinas by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Truist boosted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

