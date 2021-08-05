Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.86.
MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
MANH traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.17. 322,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,191. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $163.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 1.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
