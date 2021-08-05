Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.86.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MANH traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.17. 322,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,191. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $163.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

