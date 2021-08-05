Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $11.45 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

