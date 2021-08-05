Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $240.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

