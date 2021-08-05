Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $6.08 Million in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RPM International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.