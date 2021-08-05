Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $6.77 Million Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool stock opened at $220.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,092. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

