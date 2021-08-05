Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 631,149 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 74.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 187,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $37,570,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

