Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,325,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

