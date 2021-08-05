MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

