MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.25.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
