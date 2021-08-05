ManTech International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

ManTech International has increased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

