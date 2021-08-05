Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

MRO traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 899,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,852,376. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.