Mark A. Ledoux Sells 5,300 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark A. Ledoux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $87,150.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

NAII opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

