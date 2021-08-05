Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PANW stock opened at $403.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $405.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

