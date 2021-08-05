MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 9.2%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 3,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 476,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get MarketWise alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.