Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 87.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE VAC opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.02. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 2.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.