Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.