Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives $18.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Martinrea International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

MRETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 1,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

