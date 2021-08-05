Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $279.49. 188,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,209. Masimo has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.49.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

