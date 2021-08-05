Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $279.49. 188,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,209. Masimo has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.49.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.