Massnet (MASS) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Massnet has a market capitalization of $76.03 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001911 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00059599 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00091403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.10 or 0.00921950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00096815 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

