Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $482.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.16.

NYSE:MA opened at $368.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $364.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

