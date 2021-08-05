MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $555,050.30 and approximately $47,411.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,871.92 or 0.99895193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00031568 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.26 or 0.01176240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00339382 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00400388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00068328 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004745 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

