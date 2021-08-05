Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter. Maxeon Solar Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. On average, analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $517.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

