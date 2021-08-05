Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $1,854,904.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $1,854,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,867,968.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

