MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $672,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,916.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38.

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $554,656.62.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24.

NYSE MXL opened at $50.46 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $41,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

