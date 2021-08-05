Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

MEC stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.64 million, a PE ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 36.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.