McAfee Corp. (MCFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,171. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43.
McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
McAfee Company Profile
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
