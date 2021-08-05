McAfee Corp. (MCFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,171. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

