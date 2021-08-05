Medallion Financial Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.76 million, a P/E ratio of 219.55 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

