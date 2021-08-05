MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Shares Down 4.6%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 124,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 630,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

MEDIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

