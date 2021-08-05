Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $6.40 target price on Meggitt and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

