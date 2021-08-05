Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 12.29%.

NYSE:MCY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 1,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.86. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

