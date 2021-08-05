Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Securities

Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 264,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

