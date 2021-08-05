Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

