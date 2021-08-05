Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

