Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

