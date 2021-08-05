Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.46. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

