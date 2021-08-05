Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,206,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,702.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 833,900 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,746,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 794,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 604.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 608,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,050,000.

ITB stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.17. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

