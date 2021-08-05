Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $285.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

