Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $282.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

