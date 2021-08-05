Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.60.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

