Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $146.95 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

