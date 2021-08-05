Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,665 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 391,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,767,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 183,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06.

