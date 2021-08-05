Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,303,971 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 159.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 198,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

