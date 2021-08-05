Metro (TSE:MRU) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$61.00 to C$66.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Metro traded as high as C$65.85 and last traded at C$65.10, with a volume of 284432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Metro to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.89.

Get Metro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.