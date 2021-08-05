Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells 1,035 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,515.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,388.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $924.48 and a 1-year high of $1,525.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

