MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
NYSE:CMU opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $4.84.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
