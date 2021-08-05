Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $114.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.93.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.35. 757,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,194,456. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.