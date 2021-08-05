Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $286.51 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.