MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $501.56.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $670.93 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.15 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.82.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

