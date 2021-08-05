MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MICT opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14. MICT has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Darren Mercer purchased 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MICT by 556.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,685,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MICT by 223.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 754,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MICT by 189.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 581,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MICT by 141.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 469,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MICT by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

