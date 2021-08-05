Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$33.53 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$14.47 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.05. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4214796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

TOU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.